A 20-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting on Monday night near Regent Park, Toronto police say.

Sgt. Robert Bryce, of Toronto Police Service's 51 Division, said police received a report of a shooting at Parliament Street and Dundas Street East at 11:19 p.m.

"A male approached the victim, walked around the corner and shot him from a very short distance," Bryce said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the abdomen. Paramedics rushed him to hospital, where he is in an intensive care unit.

"Right now, we believe it was two bullets that struck the victim," he said.

Clothing, runners and a coffee were left behind on the street after the late Monday night shooting near Regent Park. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Bryce said the man was outside on a sidewalk near a building when he was shot.

Police do not know if the suspect and victim knew each other and officers have not yet been able to speak to the victim.

No description of the suspect was available, but Bryce said police believe the suspect left the scene in dark-coloured vehicle that was seen northbound on Parliament after the shooting.

No gun was recovered.

Parliament, which was closed from Coatsworth Street to Dundas Street East to allow officers to investigate, has been reopened.