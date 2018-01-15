Toronto police are seeking a man believed to be "armed, violent and dangerous" after another man was injured in a shooting earlier this month near King and Bathurst Streets.

Police released security camera images of the man and his car on Monday.

In a news release, police said investigators are hoping that members of the public can help identify the man. He is wanted in connection with an investigation into the shooting.

On Thursday, Jan. 11 shortly before 3 a.m., police said they were called to the King Street West and Bathurst Street area for a shooting.

Police said two men began to argue and one allegedly produced a gun and fired several shots at the other man. The suspect fled the area in a dark-coloured, two-door car.

Toronto police have released this image of the shooting suspect's car. (Toronto Police Service)

At the time, police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. His current condition is not known.

'This could happen again'

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, said on Monday that the suspect poses a danger to public safety.

"We need to get this person off the street," he said. "This could happen again."

The man wanted by police is described as five feet nine inches to five feet 10 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.

He was dressed in a black zip-up jacket, blue jeans and black-and-white running shoes. He had short black hair and was possibly wearing an earring in both ears.

Police said if members of the public see the man, they are urged not to approach him, but to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).

Officers taped off the area, just off King Street West near Bathurst Street, shortly after the shooting. (Tony Smyth/CBC)