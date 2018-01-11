Toronto police say a man has been rushed to hospital after a fight between two groups of people downtown led to an early morning shooting on Thursday.

Acting Staff Sgt. Jesse Van Nest, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service's 14 Division, said police received a call about the shooting in an alley near King Street east of Bathurst Street at about 3:00 a.m.

Van Nest said an "altercation" preceded the shooting. Police do not know what the two groups were fighting about.

Toronto police officers gather at the scene of shooting near King and Bathurst Streets early Thursday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a couple of gunshot wounds. The man was taken to hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening and he is being treated.

Officers are canvassing the area for security camera footage and are looking any witnesses who may have seen or heard the shooting.

No suspect information was released and no one is in custody.

No roads are closed due to the shooting and subsequent investigation, Van Nest said.

Anyone with information that might be relevant is urged to call (416) 808-1400.

