Toronto police say a 20-year-old man critically injured in a shooting near Regent Park in November has died of his injuries in hospital.

Kwsie Blair, of Toronto, was wounded on Monday, Nov. 13 in the area of Dundas Street East and Parliament Street. Police were called to the scene at 11:19 p.m.

At the time of the shooting, police said another man approached Blair, walked around a corner and shot him from a very short distance.

Police said Blair was outside on a sidewalk near a building when he was shot.

When officers arrived, they found Blair in medical distress with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital by Toronto paramedics.

A Toronto police officer sits in his cruiser near the scene of what turned out to be a fatal shooting on Nov. 13. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Police said in a news release that Blair died in hospital on Monday.

The Toronto police homicide squad has taken over the investigation.

Blair is Toronto's 59th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).