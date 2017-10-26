A man, 55, is seiously injured after a shooting in Brampton early Thursday.

Peel Regional Police were called around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting in the area of Queen Street East and West Drive.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was rushed to a trauma centre, according to police.

Peel paramedics say he is in serious, but stable condition.

"There was an argument in the parking lot of Queen and West Drive. From there, the argument escalated near the area of Queen and [Highway] 410 where the victim was shot," said Const. Bally Saini, a spokesperson for Peel police.

Investigators are looking for a suspect described as a black male, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing white track pants and fled the scene in a black Nissan.

Police are currently investigating two crime scenes, where the argument started and where the shooting occurred.

Clark Boulevard is closed between West Drive to Rutherford Road for the investigation. It is not clear when the roadway will re-open.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting are asked to contact police.