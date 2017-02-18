Toronto police are investigating after a male in his late teens was injured in a shooting on Friday night in the Flemingdon Park area.

Police said the incident occurred at about 6 p.m. near Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard. Officers were called to the scene to investigate the sound of gunshots.

The male was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known. His exact age has not been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to call Toronto police at (416) 808-5400.