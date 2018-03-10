A man has been hospitalized and is in life-threatening condition following a shooting in Etobicoke's Mount Olive and Silverstone drives area on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the scene at approximately 5:45 p.m. after gunshots were heard.

On arrival, the police found the victim with what appeared to be bullet wounds. Multiple shell casings were also found on scene, police said.

The injured man was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Meanwhile, police are said a male suspect, described as black, between five feet and 11 inches and six feet and wearing a face covering, fled the scene and is now being sought.