A man in his early 20s has died after a shooting in the Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West area late Sunday.

Toronto police said a passerby saw the man lying in the street bleeding profusely on Lawrence Avenue West, east of Dufferin Street, and called police.

Officers from 32 Division found the victim with a gunshot wound and he was rushed by paramedics to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in critical condition. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police said they received a call about the shooting at about 11:50 p.m.

No suspect information has been released.

UPDATE - SHOOTING

Dufferin St and Lawrence Ave W, victim going to hospital by emerg run EB Lawrence SB Bayview #GO1371751 ^cb — @TPSOperations