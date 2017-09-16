Toronto police say a shooting left one man dead and another wounded early Saturday.

Const. Caroline de Kloet, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, said police received a call about the sound of gunshots at about 1:24 a.m. near Gerrard Street East and River Street in Regent Park.

When officers from 51 Division arrived, they found two men. One was pronounced at the scene and one was taken to hospital.

She said the second man is expected to survive.

De Kloet said next of kin are being notified.

Two Toronto police officers stand near the scene of a double shooting in Regent Park early Saturday. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

Police said they do not know what led to the shooting.

Toronto Police Service's Homicide Squad has taken over the investigation.

Heather Edward, spokesperson for Toronto Paramedic Services, said the person transported to hospital had severe injuries.