Man in 20s dead after shooting in Brampton
A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in Brampton on Saturday night.
Incident took place around 10 p.m. Saturday, near Brisdale and Grovewood
Peel police were called to the scene just after 10 p.m. on Linderwood Drive near the corner of Brisdale and Grovewood drives.
Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.
PRP have responded to a fatal shooting in the Brisdale and Grovewood area of Brampton. The Homicide Bureau has been called out and will be investigating.—@PeelPoliceMedia