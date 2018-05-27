Skip to Main Content
Man in 20s dead after shooting in Brampton

A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in Brampton on Saturday night.

Incident took place around 10 p.m. Saturday, near Brisdale and Grovewood

Peel police were called to the scene of a shooting in Brampton Saturday night. (Peel Regional Police)

Peel police were called to the scene just after 10 p.m. on Linderwood Drive near the corner of Brisdale and Grovewood drives. 

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. 

