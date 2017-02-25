Toronto police have released a security camera image of a suspect after a man in his 20s was injured in a shooting early Saturday in front of a downtown diner.

Const. Craig Brister, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police received a call at 5:20 a.m. about the shooting near Bathurst Street and Wellington Street West.

The shooting occurred outside Thompson Diner, 550 Wellington St W.

Police said one man fired a gun at another man, hitting him in the hip area. The man with the gun then fled in a black Cadillac Escalade.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that the victim had left as well. Brister said the victim went in a taxi with his friends to a local hospital.

Police said the victim was in serious condition and his two friends are not co-operating with police.

No one has been arrested.

The suspect is described as six feet tall with a large build, about 25-35 years old. He has a light complexion, a shaved head and a trimmed beard. He was wearing a black jacket, with a white shirt underneath, and white pants.

Jamie Rodgers, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services, said paramedics were called to the scene but the call was cancelled because the injured man went to the hospital on his own.

The shooting is the second at the diner, which is open 24 hours, in less than a month.

On Jan. 28, a man shot at another man, 26, in the lower leg, outside the diner at 3:07 a.m. Police released security camera images of a suspect in that shooting.

The suspect in the second incident fled from the scene.

Anyone with information about the latest shooting is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).