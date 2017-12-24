Forensic investigators are now combing through sewers looking for clues into the deaths of a billionaire Canadian couple "out of an abundance of caution," a source close to the investigation has told CBC Toronto.

Apotex founder, Barry Sherman, 75, and his wife Honey, 70, were found dead in their North York home on Dec 15.

Investigators could be seen working with city employees Saturday to open up sewer grates near the house.

They used a hydro-excavator as "a large vacuum" and a magnet to locate any "suspicious metals," a source said. They then took the gathered contents to a work yard and combed through the material, looking for anything that could be considered as evidence.

The team plans to comb through more sewers near the Sherman's mansion on 50 Old Colony Road, near Bayview and the 401 as soon as they can coordinate the operation with the city.

A Toronto police forensic officer being raised above the Sherman home on Thursday to photograph the crime scene and view the home's roof for possible clues. (John Lancaster/CBC)

The forensics team were assisting homicide detectives who have officially taken the lead in the case although it remains a "suspicious death investigation," rather than a homicide. Post-mortem examinations have revealed that both Shermans died from "ligature neck compressions," meaning strangulation.

Police have remained tight-lipped about details of the investigations but a detective with the Toronto homicide squad, Brandon Price, previously said investigators found no signs of forced entry into the couple's house, and police were not "currently seeking or looking for an outstanding suspect."

Mourned by thousands

CBC News has learned that the Shermans were found by the pool in their basement and that investigators have found no security cameras inside or outside the home.

The Sherman's funeral, held Thursday, was attended by thousands including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

Barry Sherman founded Apotex in 1974 and has amassed a vast fortune since. His net worth was recently estimated by Canadian Business magazine at $4.77 billion, making him the 15th richest person in the country.