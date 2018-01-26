Toronto police announced today they are investigating the deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman as a targeted double homicide.

Det-Sgt. Susan Gomes said on Friday afternoon that police made the determination after six weeks of collecting evidence at the billionaire couple's Toronto home.

Gomes also confirmed that the Shermans were discovered hanging by belts to a railing near their indoor pool in seated positions, though they did not find any signs of forced entry into the home.

Barry and Honey Sherman deaths a 'targeted' double homicide, police say1:14

In a statement released shortly after the announcement, the Sherman family said they had anticipated the development.

"This conclusion was expressed by the family from the outset and is consistent with the findings of the independent autopsy and investigation," the statement reads.

"The family continues to support the Toronto Police Service in their efforts to seek justice for their parents and pursue those responsible for these unspeakable crimes."

While police now say the couple was targeted, investigators did not identify any potential suspects, though Gomes said there is an "extensive list" of people that police intend to interview.

The Sherman home has also been released to the family, though police have collected 150 pieces of evidence from the scene.

A security guard stands outside the Sherman's Toronto home on Friday afternoon. The scene has now been released by police investigators. (Aizick Grimman/CBC)

Barry, 75, and Honey, 70, were found dead by a real estate agent in the basement of their Toronto mansion on Dec. 15. An autopsy revealed the cause of death for both to be "ligature neck compression," meaning strangulation.

The Sherman family has hired a team of experts — which includes a number of former Toronto homicide detectives — to conduct a separate, independent investigation.

A source with direct knowledge of the parallel probe told CBC Toronto that private investigators believe that the billionaire Toronto couple was murdered by multiple killers.

Various media outlets had previously reported that Toronto homicide detectives were probing the deaths as a possible murder-suicide.

Barry Sherman is the founder of Canadian pharmaceutical giant Apotex, and both he and his wife have been recognized internationally for their philanthropic work. The couple, who were quite socially active among the city's gala class, was believed to have amassed a fortune of some $4.77 billion before their deaths.