Body found in Sheridan Park no longer considered 'suspicious,' Peel police say

The death of a man whose body was found in Mississauga Tuesday morning is no longer considered "suspicious," Peel police say.

Officers were called to the Sheridan Park and Homelands drives area at about 8:15 a.m., where they found an unresponsive male. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation of the scene and body by the coroner has resulted in the death no longer being considered suspicious, said Const. Bancroft Wright Tuesday afternoon.

Police canvassed the area around the park and spoke to witnesses, according to Const. Baljit Saini.

The cause of death is not yet known.