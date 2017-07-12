A property owner says he wants to know who will foot the bill after a wall in his Sherbourne Street building was damaged when firefighters worked to free a man wedged in a narrow alleyway between two buildings Tuesday evening.

Donald Lee is a retired restaurant owner and the property owner of the building from which the man had allegedly fallen from.

The man alleges he fell about nine metres from the roof of 123 Sherbourne St. around 3:15 p.m., according to Toronto Fire. At its narrowest, the space between the two buildings was about 20 centimetres wide, Deputy Fire Chief Bill Bygrave said.

"How the man went down there, nobody knows," Lee said.

Lee wants to know who will be paying for the damages to his property. (Natalie Nanowski/CBC)

According to Lee, when rescuers were not able to lift the man up from the alleyway, they went inside the ground floor of his property and dug a hole.The wall was three layers thick; two layers of brick and one of concrete.

Lee also claimed his furnace was damaged when the hole was dug.

"I'm not sure who's going to pay," he said.

A man was stuck in this alleyway for roughly eight hours before firefighters could extract him. At its narrowest, the passageway measures just 20 centimetres, Toronto Fire said. (Michael Cole/CBC)

He said the damages to his wall as a result of the rescue operation are not covered through his fire insurance.

He said he has been told that the city will pay for the damages, but is yet to receive further information.

The man who was rescued did not appear to have any injuries, but he was dehydrated, even though firefighters were giving water throughout the rescue. It's unclear, however, what he was doing on the roof or how he fell, according to Toronto Fire.