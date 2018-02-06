A new trial will be held for Shawn Poirier, a New Brunswick man charged with second-degree murder in the 2012 death of a Toronto man, Mike Pimentel, the Crown said Tuesday.

A judge declared a mistrial on Sunday after jurors failed to reach a verdict, Crown attorney David Boulet told CBC Toronto. A new trial date has not yet been scheduled, he added.

Poirier, 32, had pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder of Pimentel. He remains in custody ahead of the retrial.

Pimentel was fatally stabbed after leaving a New Year's Eve party in the city's Liberty Village area in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2012. He was 24 years old.

According to investigators, Pimentel was with two other friends at the party the night he died, but the three were separated as they were leaving some time after 1:30 a.m.

Mike Pimentel was fatally stabbed after a confrontation following a New Year's Eve party in Toronto's Liberty Village neighbourhood. (Toronto Police Service)

At some point, Pimentel ended up alone, got into a confrontation with Poirier and his former girlfriend, Sascha Harten, and was stabbed.

Police were called after Pimentel was seen staggering and bleeding. He was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Poirier was arrested by police in Calgary in 2015 after investigators used an unusual investigative technique inspired in part by the popular podcast Serial.