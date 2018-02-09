A New Brunswick man charged in the 2012 New Year's Eve death of a Toronto man pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter on Thursday, after his original second-degree murder charge resulted in a mistrial.

During the first trial, Shawn Poirier, 32, had pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder of Mike Pimentel.

Pimentel was fatally stabbed after leaving a New Year's Eve party in the city's Liberty Village area in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2012. He was 24 years old.

Mike Pimentel was fatally stabbed after a confrontation following a New Year's Eve party in Toronto's Liberty Village neighbourhood. (Toronto Police Service)

A judge declared a mistrial on Sunday after jurors failed to reach a verdict, Crown attorney David Boulet told CBC Toronto.

Poirier was sentenced to four years, four months and 10 days in jail. However, because of time spent in pre-trial custody, he had just one day remaining on his sentence.

According to investigators, Pimentel was with two other friends at the party the night he died, but the three were separated as they were leaving some time after 1:30 a.m.

At some point, Pimentel ended up alone, got into a confrontation with Poirier and his former girlfriend, Sascha Harten, and was stabbed.

Police were called after Pimentel was seen staggering and bleeding. He was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Poirier was arrested by police in Calgary in 2015 after investigators used an unusual investigative technique inspired in part by the popular podcast Serial.