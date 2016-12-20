With a patient of his sitting in the front row of the public gallery, Dr. Mohammed Shamji appeared via video in a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife.

Shamji wore an orange jumpsuit and looked blankly into the camera during the brief proceeding, speaking only to state his name for the record.

His next court date was set for Jan. 5.

Shamji, 40, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Dr. Elana Fric, whose body was discovered inside a suitcase left under a bridge near Vaughan, Ont. on Dec. 1.

Fric was a family doctor in Scarborough and a mother of three. (Twitter)

Fric, 40, was a family physician at the Scarborough Hospital in Toronto and considered a key member of the Ontario Medical Association's policy committee.

Friends and colleagues described Fric as a "shining star" in the medical community and a loving mother to her three young children.

Shamji is a world-renowned neurosurgeon who practised at Toronto Western Hospital.

One of his patients, Desre Kramer, attended court on Tuesday to support the accused.

Kramer credits Shamji with saving her life after she broke her spine last year. She said she's "deeply and profoundly confused" about the allegations her surgeon is facing.

"This is a man to whom I'm incredibly grateful. I walk because of him," Kramer told reporters outside of the courthouse on Tuesday. "Even if he is found guilty, it doesn't underestimate how much good he has done."

Fric's funeral was held last weekend in Windsor.

Last week, a candlelight vigil was held in her honour at Queen's Park.

In 2005, when the couple lived in Ottawa, Fric had Shamji charged with assault and uttering death threats.

The charges were withdrawn after Shamji signed a peace bond.