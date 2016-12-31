A Toronto man is facing eight charges after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted with a weapon, forcibly confined, beaten and threatened with death.

Police allege a 38-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the Markham Road and Milner Avenue area by an unknown man at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

A 25-year-old Toronto man has since been arrested and charged with sexual assault with a weapon, robbery, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, theft, forcible confinement, overcoming resistance by choking, suffocating or strangling, and threatening death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).