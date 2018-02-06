A woman testifying at the trial of a Toronto police officer accused of sexually assaulting her 10 years ago was reduced to tears Tuesday as she rejected the defence suggestion that she fabricated the entire incident.

The woman, whose name is under a publication ban, has alleged Const. Vincenzo Bonazza forced her to have sex with him while they were in her apartment watching a movie.

Bonazza has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault.

Lawyer suggests she 'made it all up'

During cross-examination, Bonazza's lawyer, Gary Clewley, accused the woman of lying.

"I'm going to suggest to you that you made it all up," said Clewley.

"Absolutely not," the woman said through tears.

The woman told court on Monday that she first met Bonazza in September 2008 when she asked him for help about her ex-boyfriend, who had just come out of jail after being arrested for harassing her. Bonazza told her he couldn't help unless she made a formal complaint, which she had already done, the woman testified.

She later ran into Bonazza a few times in the neighbourhood and one day he called her — she's not sure how he got her number — and said he had bought sushi for her, she told court.

A few days later, she testified, Bonazza came over to her house to watch a movie she acted in, and then he had sex and oral sex with her without her consent.

Inconsistencies in statement, lawyer says

Clewley focused his cross-examination on the finer details of the woman's recollection of the events before, during and after the alleged incident and, at times, pointed out statements that he said were inconsistent with what she initially told the Special Investigations Unit, which probes allegations of sexual assault involving Ontario police officers.

"It makes no sense, based on your evidence, to buy sushi and go to your house if [Bonazza] doesn't even know if you like sushi or even if you're home," Clewley said.

"I'm going to suggest I am trying to do the right thing and I have nothing to gain by doing any of this," the woman said as she cried.

For much of the day, Clewley repeatedly grilled the woman about what occurred on the night of the alleged sexual assault on Sept.11, 2008. He pointed out inconsistencies in previous statements she gave to her supervisor, the SIU and at the preliminary hearing.

Those details included her state of undress and Bonazza's state of undress, which she had trouble recalling.

At one point the woman broke down under the barrage of questions — her emotional distress prompting the judge to twice call a break.

"Every time I tell my story, it comes out in different ways because that's real life," she said through tears.

"This isn't a script I have memorized, so it comes out in different ways. It's a natural reaction, I'm just speaking, I'm just being a human."

The woman previously testified she was afraid Bonazza was going to hurt her if she didn't have sex with him, and she only decided to come forward with the allegations after becoming an RCMP officer.