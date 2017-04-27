Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl after forcing her into a car near York Mills Road and Leslie Street on Wednesday.

In a news release, police say the teen was walking in the area at 11:45 a.m. when a man in a car began talking to her and offered her a ride.

When the girl refused, he got out of a car and forced her into the vehicle, then sexually assaulted her. The girl managed to escape and reported what happened to police.

The man is described as white, in his 20s, 5 foot 7, with dirty blonde hair. He was wearing a multi-coloured, buttoned-up plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Police have released security camera images of the suspect's car.

Anyone who may have any information is urged to contact police at 416-808-7474 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

