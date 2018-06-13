Severe thunderstorm watch in effect in the GTA, Environment Canada says

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the GTA and a large part of Southern Ontario, according to Environment Canada.

Severe weather is expected to develop Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves through the city.

Wind gusts could reach 90 to 100 km/h, which "can toss loose object, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," Environment Canada warns.

People should be prepared for hail, heavy rain and lightning and are encouraged to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.