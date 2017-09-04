Parts of southern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch Monday afternoon and evening.

An alert issued by Environment Canada says the storms are developing in the northwest near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay and moving south eastwards.

Wind has certainly picked up outside our @weathernetwork HQ in Oakville! Cold front bringing severe weather this aft/eve #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/T5v5uCERmi — @SBradburyTV

Shannon Bradbury, a presenter at The Weather Network, tweeted this afternoon that the storm front is moving in quickly from the west at 80 kilometres an hour.

Environment Canada warns that these thunderstorms can produce "severe weather," including strong wind gusts, intense lightning and the possibility of tornadoes. The areas affected could also experience large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.