A severe thunderstorm watch has ended for the Greater Toronto Area after rain briefly halted Canada Day events at Nathan Phillips Square.

Environment Canada had issued a thunderstorm watch for nearly all of southern Ontario shortly after 3 p.m., calling for "strong wind gusts and torrential rain."

At 5:20 p.m., the federal agency cancelled the watch for Toronto and surrounding areas.

The watch remained in effect early Saturday evening for the Belleville and Haliburton areas and points eastward.

Rain did move through the GTA late in the afternoon, pausing Canada Day festivities at City Hall.

The City of Toronto tweeted shortly before 3:30 p.m. that due to lightning in the area, revellers at Nathan Phillips Square should take cover while the weather system passes through. The show was temporarily put on hold.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the city tweeted that events would resume.

Storm has passed. Our #Canada150 sites should be up shortly. Shows will soon resume, have fun out there and thanks for your patience! pic.twitter.com/7WrUMUozXk — @TorontoComms

The warnings came amid a humid Canada Day across most of the region. As of 3 p.m. in Toronto, the temperature was 24 C with a humidex of 30. By 5 p.m., the temperature was 21 C with a humidex of 28.