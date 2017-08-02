A cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts and nickel-sized hailstones is soaking the Greater Toronto Area, prompting a warning by Environment Canada.

The warning extends through Toronto and the surrounding regions of York, Durham, Peel and Halton, along with Peterborough and the Kawartha Lakes region as well as other parts of Southern Ontario.

The cluster, the weather agency says, is currently sitting in the area between Brampton and Vaughan, and slowly moving southeastward.

About 50-100 millimetres of rain are possible, and torrential downpours and quarter-sized hail have been reported in some areas.