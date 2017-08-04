Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto and most of Southern Ontario Friday.

The weather agency said in a weather statement that the conditions are favourable for dangerous thunderstorms that may bring damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain.

The storm can potentially begin late Friday morning and afternoon.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends taking cover immediately if and when threatening weather begins.

The City of Toronto is under watch, as is most of Southern Ontario, including Ottawa, Hamilton, London and more.