Toronto police say knives were drawn by a number of people involved in fights on Queen Street West over the weekend in which at least seven people were stabbed.

One man suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment, where he is currently recovering.

Police said they received several calls about the fights in the area of Queen Street West and Brookfield Street, near Ossington Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Fights broke out between two groups of patrons at a local bar, police said.

"Knives were produced by a number of the combatants," investigators said in a news release on Monday.

When Toronto paramedics arrived on the scene, they say one person was without vital signs for a period of time, but their condition later stabilized.

Const. Michelle Flannery, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, said on Monday that investigators have no information yet on possible suspects. Officers are still interviewing victims and witnesses who have come forward, she explained.

Police have not said whether the victims were injured outside on the street or inside the bar.

Stabbing...Queen St / Ossington Av...Earlier today, Police responded to a stabbing a number of victims were treated in hospital...there are no arrests at this time..this is an ongoing investigation.. #GO3113787 ^mf — @TPSOperations

Dan Hunter, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services, said on the weekend that the scene would have been "a little crazy" and "chaotic" because there were so many victims.

Police said in a news release that they are seeking additional witnesses.

Anyone who may have witnessed these incidents, and has photos or videos, is urged to call police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.