Service suspended on UP Express and Kitchener GO line after person fatally struck

There's no service on the UP Express or Kitchener lines after a fatality at the Bloor GO station.

Metrolinx says officials are working to mobilize buses, but they won't be able to accommodate nearly as many passengers as the trains, which means long wait times for travelers.

GO buses have been deployed for passengers between Union Station and Pearson, however there is no airport service for passengers at Bloor or Weston GO stations.

Metrolinx says it's coordinating with CN Rail to use a detour for the Kitchener line, but haven't been able to confirm if this will be possible.

Train service will be disrupted for at least two hours while police investigate, according to the transit agency.

Emergency authorities are on the scene.

A service alert at Union Station notifying passengers of a fatal incident at Bloor GO station impacting service. ( Ryan Jones/CBC)

Metrolinx spokesperson Vanessa Barrasa said there were 2,000 passengers stuck on one of the trains but they have now been offloaded at Bloor station. There's no traffic allowed through the area.

"Unfortunately those passengers are going to have to be very patient," Barrasa said.

She said there is significant crowding at Bloor station.

"We are asking passengers to be very careful," Barassa said.