Service has resumed on Line 1 at Finch West and Sheppard West subway stations after a suspicious package was reported just before noon Saturday.
Both stations were briefly evacuated around 11:45 a.m. while police attended the scene.
Police originally said there were two separate reports about a package, but later said there was just one.
Within an hour, the delay had cleared and regular operations had returned.
ALL CLEAR: The delay at Finch West and Sheppard West Stations have cleared. Regular service has resumed on Line 1. #TTC—
@TTCnotices
UPDATE - SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE, the two calls are actually one call, police on scene now, will update shortly #GO168416 ^cb—
@TPSOperations