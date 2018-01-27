Service has resumed on Line 1 at Finch West and Sheppard West subway stations after a suspicious package was reported just before noon Saturday.

Both stations were briefly evacuated around 11:45 a.m. while police attended the scene.

Police originally said there were two separate reports about a package, but later said there was just one.

Within an hour, the delay had cleared and regular operations had returned.

ALL CLEAR: The delay at Finch West and Sheppard West Stations have cleared. Regular service has resumed on Line 1. #TTC — @TTCnotices