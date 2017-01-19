GO Transit says service on its Lakeshore East line has resumed after an earlier disruption lasting nearly two hours.

The delay came after a person was fatally struck by a train at Rouge Hill station on Thursday night, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CBC Toronto.

She said the train was eastbound from Union Station when the person was killed.

Trains travelled east from Union Station to Guildwood station every hour instead of every half hour during the disruption.

From there, passengers headed east were able to travel by bus to Pickering and take a train from Pickering to Oshawa.

Lakeshore East Passengers: A person has been struck by a train at Rouge Hill. We expect service to be disrupted for the next 2-3 hours.(1/2) — @GOtransit