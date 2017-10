Service on the Lakeshore East GO Train has halted due to a police investigation on the tracks west of Guildwood Station.

The 5:07 a.m. train from Oshawa to Union Station is holding at the Rouge Hill station.

Yesterday, an investigation suspended service on the Barrie to Toronto rail line throughout most of the morning. Metrolinx said the process typically takes between two and three hours.

Updates on possible alternatives are expected soon, Metrolinx said on Twitter.