Two men in their 20s were taken to hospital with serious injuries after separate stabbing incidents in the downtown core on New Year's Eve.

At around 10 p.m., police were called to the Yonge Street and Dundas Street East area where paramedics say a man was found with stab wounds to the stomach.

The victim was rushed to hospital in serious condition, Toronto Paramedics deputy commander Sandra McLeod told CBC News.

No suspect information is yet available in connection with the incident.

A few hours earlier, around 7:30 p.m., police were called to the Yonge Street and Elm street area for reports that a man had been assaulted by six to eight males and was bleeding from the face.

Police say the man had been stabbed multiple times in the back and was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

Police are now searching for up to eight suspects but have not yet released their descriptions.

Investigators are looking for surveillance footage to identify those involved, police say.