An 82-year-old long-term care resident has been charged with manslaughter in the death of another man living at a Mississauga senior's home.

Peel Regional Police homicide investigators allege that the accused struck and assaulted Keith Wood, 79, who suffered blunt force trauma to his head on Nov. 2.

It's unclear whether Wood was struck in the head during the assault or whether the injury happened when he fell to the ground afterward; Const. Bally Saini said she could not provide any clarification about what happened.

Wood died in hospital two weeks later.

Both Wood and the accused lived at the Camilla Care Community, a seniors home with 237 beds right next to Trillium Health Centre. Saini said she didn't know if the two men were friends or if they had a fight before the assault.

'A tragic incident'

When asked why it took nearly three months from the initial assault to lay charges, Saini said it was a complicated investigation.

"It is a tragic incident, obviously, and police had to speak with doctors, Crown attorneys," she said. "There were a lot of mitigating factors prior to laying these charges."

A senior was arrested at this long-term care centre Tuesday and charged with manslaughter in the death of another resident. (Google Streetview)

She said that she couldn't comment on whether those mitigating factors include the accused having dementia or another cognitive issue.

"It's the responsibility of our justice system now to determine if the accused had a mental capacity to understand if, in fact, their actions were illegal and the consequences," Saini said.

The charges come two months after Peter Brooks, 76, was found guilty of second-degree murder for beating a woman to death with his cane.

The pair had lived in the same long-term care home.

Enough staff to manage the demands of those with dementia

Although the case is "heartbreaking," the chief operating officer for CARP — an organization representing retired people in Canada — said it's critical that these assaults in care homes be reported and go through the judiciary process.

Not only because "a life was lost" but because a criminal investigation can also expose whether changes at the institutional level could save others, Wanda Morris said.

Wanda Morris, chief operating officer for CARP, says that it's important to have adequate staff at long-term care facilities as the number of patients with dementia or cognitive issues increases. (CBC)

While the cognitive state of the accused in this instance is unclear, Morris said that current staffing levels in care homes do not reflect the fact that people enter long-term care now when they're older. That means they often need more physical care for chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes — and more supervision in cases of dementia.

"Staff levels that were appropriate back in the day, just don't seem to be cutting it anymore," she said. "That means more staff, that means more funding and the situation is only going to get more critical."

To prevent further incidents of violence between people in long-term care, facilities can also install security cameras and attach an alarm to the beds of patients who display aggression or other risk factors for violence, Morris said.

Accused lived at care home months after victim's death

When contacted by CBC Toronto, a staff member at Camilla Care said they didn't know anything about the incident.

The accused continued to live at the seniors home until he was arrested Tuesday. Police couldn't say whether staff had increased security following Wood's injury — and no one from Sienna Living, the home's parent company, returned calls for comment.

The accused will return to court in Brampton on March 2.