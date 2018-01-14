Toronto police are seeking the public's help to identify a man they say attempted to light a gas pump on fire in Scarborough on Saturday.

Police say a person dressed in all black clothing approached a gas pump at a station on Eglinton Avenue East near Ionview Road, just west of Kennedy Road in broad daylight around 12:30 p.m.

There, the suspect reportedly ignited some kind of package or bag and placed the nozzle on top of it, before fleeing, police said in a release.

Security footage shows with suspect with his face covered placing the lit object down on the ground next to the gas pump then dropping the nozzle on top of the bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.