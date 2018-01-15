Toronto police have released security camera images of a woman believed to have helped two men severely beat a parking lot attendant near the city's waterfront in early December.

Police said they would like help from the public in identifying the woman as well as the men involved in the aggravated assault. Security camera images of the two men were released last month.

In a news release on Monday, police said the assault occurred in the area of Queens Quay West and Yonge Street at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the woman is the third suspect in the case.

This woman, along with two men, is believed to have fled in a dark-coloured SUV after the aggravated assault. (Toronto Police Service)

"We believe that she is involved in the assault of the parking lot attendant. She is wanted. She is arrestable. But we don't know who she is. So we are looking for the public's assistance to try to identify her," he said.

Victim hospitalized

Hopkinson said the assault is believed to have taken place in the area of the parking lot.

The attendant, who suffered extensive injuries, was taken to hospital. His injuries are considered serious but his condition was not released.

Hopkinson said aggravated assault refers to injuries that are grievous in nature.

"Hospitalization, disfigurement, possibly life-altering injuries. I don't know what the specific injuries in this situation are, but we're not talking about a bloody nose," he said.

The images of all three suspects appear to show her inside a building.

"I believe this is not the parking garage or parking lot. I believe this is some place where these people were known to have gone and we've been able to get security camera images," he said.

The woman is seen here with one of the male suspects. (Toronto Police Service)

All three suspects fled in the area in a dark-coloured SUV, which could have been a mid-2000s Honda CR-V, police said.

In late December, police released five security camera images of the men who allegedly assaulted the attendant.

Both men are seen smiling in one of the security camera photos.

Both men about 30 to 35 years in age

According to a news release on Dec. 23, both male suspects were described as five foot eight and between 30 and 35 years in age.

Police said the first suspect has an average build, with black hair and a black beard. He was wearing a black jacket.

Police said the second suspect has a chubby build, with black hair and a moustache. He was wearing a black jacket, with a red-and-white toque and a red-and-white scarf that might have been a TFC scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).

Both suspects in this image are seen smiling. The men are wanted for aggravated assault in an incident that put a parking lot attendant in hospital. (Toronto Police Service)

This man is suspect number one. (Toronto Police Service)