Toronto police have released security camera images of five suspects and their vehicle in a break-in of an apartment unit in the Flemingdon Park area.

Const. Allyson Douglas Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said an apartment of a 28-year-old man in the St. Dennis Drive and Don Valley Parkway area was broken into on Friday, Jan. 20 at about 3:30 p.m.

She said the suspects, who may have known the victim, are believed to be former tenants of the apartment.

This is the second female suspect in a break-in in Toronto. (Toronto Police Service)

A "substantial amount of cash" was stolen, along with jewelry and clothing.

"It may have been targeted," Douglas-Cook said.

"We are trying to catch them. They are wanted. The suspects were aware of the contents of the apartment. Because of this, they entered the apartment."

The apartment had rooms that had been sublet, she said.

This is the first male suspect in a break-in in Toronto. (Toronto Police Service)

In a news release, police said the suspects are two women and three men. Two of the men in the photos have covered their faces.

Two of the suspects are wearing hooded sweatshirts that say "Crooks."

The vehicle in the photos is reportedly involved in the break-in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

This is the second male suspect in a break-in in Toronto. (Toronto Police Service)

This is the third male suspect in a break-in. (Toronto Police Service)