Police release image of man who allegedly installed camera in restaurant washroom

Toronto police have released a security camera image of a man who allegedly installed a camera in a unisex washroom in a Scarborough restaurant last week.

Police are seeking help from the public in identifying the man.

The camera was in place for two days at the restaurant in the Midland Avenue and Silver Star Boulevard area before an employee found it, Toronto police said on Monday.

On Wednesday at about 6: 30 p.m., the man entered the business, went into the washroom and attached a device to the wall, a police investigation has determined.

Camera can record people 'surreptitiously'

That device looks like wall socket, but in fact, it is a camera that can record people "surreptitiously" when they are using the washroom, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said.

An employee found the "false wall socket" containing the camera and police were called to the restaurant on Friday, she said, adding the camera was removed and given to police.

Police describe the man as Asian, between 25 to 40 years of age, clean-shaven, with short black hair and a thin-to-medium build.

At the time he entered the restaurant, he was wearing a red sweatshirt or jacket with blue stripes on the sleeves, tan pants and blue shoes.