A man in his 20s has died after shots were fired on Gerrard Street East near Sumach Street Monday night, the second fatal shooting in the city in a matter of hours.

Police say there were multiple gunshots heard in the neighbourhood around 9:30 p.m. The victim had no vital signs when paramedics took him to hospital and was pronounced dead upon arrival, Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said in a tweet.

Officers are searching for a dark SUV that drove away from the scene after the incident. Witnesses say the shooter escaped in that vehicle.

A homicide investigator set out for the scene of the shooting after the victim died in hospital.

Police are investigating a second fatal shooting Monday. The first happened near George Brown College around 2:40 p.m. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

It's the second serious shooting in the city on Monday. Police put George Brown College on a hold-and-secure alert after a man was shot dead on George Street near Adelaide Street around 2:40 p.m.

Homicide investigators were still searching for a suspect in that shooting when the second occurred.

There's no indication, however, that the two incidents are connected. Hopkinson said it was too early for police to draw any link between the two shootings.