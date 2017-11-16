York Regional Police have charged a second person in connection to a fatal shooting that left one man dead in a Newmarket driveway last month.

Officers responded to calls of gunshots at a residence near Sheldon Avenue, in the Yonge Street and Davis Drive area, shortly before 10 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Police arrived to find a man in medical distress from a gunshot wound.

The victim has since been identified as 30-year-old Cody Gioent of Georgina, Ont. He was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The following day, officers arrested two men at a residence close to the scene of the shooting. One suspect was charged in connection with the incident, while the second faced charges for unrelated offences.

Police arrested a second suspect in the murder Wednesday in Toronto. The man, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder.

A 21-year-old from Newmarket was previously charged with second-degree murder.​