A jury has found 20-year-old Frederick Leon not guilty of second-degree murder in the 2016 Etobicoke shooting death of 22-year-old Tevin James, according to Homicide Det. Leslie Dunkley with the Toronto Police Service.
Dunkley tweeted about the proceedings at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice Tuesday evening.
Toronto police arrested Leon a few days after the fatal shooting in Etobicoke.
Officers were called to an apartment in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and 11th Street area around 4 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2016.
Police found James, 22, of Toronto, with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He later died in hospital.