The Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA), which runs Whiteface Mountain in upstate New York, has posted missing person posters throughout the ski centre, as a search continued Sunday for a Toronto firefighter who went missing while on a ski trip there last week.

Constantinos "Danny" Filippidis, 49, was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

Jon Lundin, spokesperson for ORDA, said it has been conducting daily searches since Filippidis went missing.

Nearly 100 people took part in the search on Saturday.

"The search is continuing today for Danny. We have 96 people on the ground involved with the search today," Lundin said.

"We've been starting the searches a little bit after 8 o'clock in the morning and they've been ending as soon as the last assignment has been brought down the mountain.

New York State Police say Constantinos 'Danny' Filippidis, 49, from Toronto, went missing at Whiteface Mountain, in Wilmington, N.Y. on Wednesday. Filippidis, an intermediate skier, was last seen on Wednesday between 2:30-4:30 p.m. (New York State Police)

New York State Police have said Filippidis was last seen wearing a green ski jacket, black helmet and red skis. He is described as 5-foot-10, 220 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police described Filippidis as an intermediate skier.

According to Toronto area firefighters, he was part of a group of off-duty and retired firefighters, friends and family making an annual ski trip.

Police have said it is not known how Filippidis got separated from the ski party.

Search is being hampered by poor weather

Ludin said bad weather has been hampering the search over the past few days and the situation is no better on Sunday.

"We're expecting a wintry mix of precipitation, snow, rain and freezing rain. Overnight we received about two inches of snow and we're also expecting some wind," he told CBC Toronto.

Constantinos “Danny” Filippidis, 49, is is considered an intermediate skier. (New York State Police)

Lundin said "full operations" are continuing at Whiteface Mountain, adding that this has allowed them to "put more eyes on the mountain" to be part of the search.

​"We're encouraging people to be on the lookout for Danny, and if they do see something that may be out of the ordinary, to come down to our ski patrol and notify them and or notify the New York State Police," he said.

Lundin said the search party is as "an excellent group of people" who are "fully dedicated to finding Danny."

"It's a combination between state agencies, federal agencies as well as volunteers. It's really been a joint effort, a team effort, and everyone has the same goal and that is to find Danny and bring Danny home to his family."