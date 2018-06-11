Search underway for missing boater in Lake Ontario

A search is underway in Lake Ontario for a missing man who fell off a boat in the waters off Scarborough Bluffs.

The man has been identified as Partheepan Subramaniam, 27, according to his uncle, Kandepan Suppih.

The Canadian Coast Guard has taken over the search, according to Toronto Fire Services. The coast guard is using a helicopter in the search on Monday.

Crews from Toronto Fire and the Toronto ​Police Marine Unit were called to Bluffers Park, at the foot of Scarborough Bluffs, near Brimley Road South and Kingston Road, for a report of a person overboard at 9:42 p.m. on Sunday.

Missing man said to be popular DJ

The missing man has been identified as Partheepan Subramanian, 27, according to his uncle, Kandepan Suppih. He is known as DJ Brownsoul. (Facebook) Suppih told reporters early Monday that he brought Subramanian to Canada from Sri Lanka when he was 10. He said his nephew, who is known as Theepan, used to live with him.

Suppih said Subramaniam is "not a strong swimmer" and would go out on the water with his friends. He said he did not know if his nephew was wearing a life jacket at the time.

He said Subramaniam is "like my son."

Suppih described him as very smart, popular and well-known in the Tamil community as DJ Brownsoul.

"He's a good DJ," he said. "He was doing well."

Friends of Subramaniam knocked on Suppih's door at 1:30 a.m. on Monday to tell him the news that his nephew is missing after he fell off the boat. Suppih said he notified his brother in Sri Lanka.

A member of Toronto police marine unit stands in a boat at the base of Scarborough Bluffs on Monday. (Linda Ward/CBC) "He loved me, always he called me and talked to me," he said.

On Sunday night, Toronto Fire said its William Lyon Mackenzie fireboat searched the waters off the Scarborough Bluffs in Lake Ontario for about three hours until 12:35 p.m., when the Canadian Coast Guard took over.

"We didn't find him, and the coast guard cleared us and they continued the search and we went back to station," Toronto Fire Capt. Michael Westwood said early Monday.

There were other people on board the boat when the man fell off, but it is not known how many, Westwood said.

"It was dark and they were using flashlights so we could see them," he said.

The person fell off the boat "far from the shore," Westwood added.

Westwood could not say what happened before the person fell off the boat.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TorontoFire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TorontoFire</a> William Lyon Mackenzie fireboat is conducting search operations for a missing person reported overboard on a vessel in Lake Ontario south of the Scarborough Bluffs. <a href="https://t.co/touR0LV8Ze">pic.twitter.com/touR0LV8Ze</a> —@Toronto_Fire

Unknown trouble: Bluffers Park<br>-1 person reported to have fallen off a boat<br>-marine units on scene<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1053807?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1053807</a><br>^ka —@TPSOperations