Family and friends of a 32-year-old woman who went missing a week ago are asking the public to come forward with any information they may have.

Randa Elyassir disappeared after leaving a community centre in Vaughan last Thursday.

Her sister said Randa left her home on Wheatfield Drive, near Weston Road and Ashberry Boulevard at 8:20 pm on August 24.

"If you have my sister, we're not going to stop searching for her," Layla Elyassir told CBC Toronto Friday. "It'll just keep getting stronger and stronger until we find her and we have her home safe."

The 32 year old arrived at the Vellore Village Community Centre about 18 minutes later, and no one has seen or heard from her since.

The family said her disappearance is totally out of character.



"She would never not call me. We talk five times a day, we're very close...that's why it's so peculiar to me because she's just vanished," said Layla.



Fitness staff at the community centre found Randa's purse containing cash, cards and her phone, none of which she has with her, her sister said.



Layla also said the medication Randa relies on isn't with her.

She was last seen wearing white gym pants, white Nike running shoes and a white vest over a black gym top.

Police describe Randa as 5'7", weighing 140 lbs., with tanned skin, a muscular build, shoulder length wavy brown hair and brown eyes.



Family and friends of Randa Elyassir gather outside the Vellore Village Community Centre to appeal to the public. (Petar Valkov/CBC)

On Friday evening, Randa's family and friends gathered at the Vellore Village Community Centre where she went missing with a desperate plea to the public."We'll never let it go so please, if you know something or if you've seen her, or you have her please let her go," said Layla.Police are pulling surveillance footage from businesses, buildings and residences in the surrounding area, as well as dispatching K9 units.Officials have also talked to gym members at the community centre that may have been working out when Randa went missing.