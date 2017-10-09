An organization that helps poor, homeless, abandoned and vulnerable people in downtown Toronto served Thanksgiving dinner on Monday in the hopes of giving its clients a sense of community along with their turkey.

The Scott Mission, a Christian, non-denominational organization, served more than 300 people in its dining room. It serves hot meals twice a day, six days a week, and special holiday meals.

Dinner was roasted turkey and gravy, sweet potato soup, chef's salad, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, stuffing, mixed vegetable and pumpkin pie for dessert. It said hundreds of donors and about 20 volunteers helped to make the dinner happen.

Holly Thompson, public relations director for the Scott Mission, says: 'When people are homeless, or when they're not able to provide shelter or food for themselves, that's all they can think is, that's all they focus on is getting the next meal, or where they are going to stay for that night. When we help them take care of that, they are able to imagine what's next for their life.' (Martin Trainor/CBC)

"On holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, it's really about community and being family for people who have nowhere else to go," Holly Thompson, public relations director for the Scott Mission, told CBC Toronto.

"That's the goal for special meals like this."

Staff, along with regular clients, help to maintain a calm and orderly atmosphere for people at mealtime and Monday was no exception. She said the Scott Mission is a "real community" for its regular clients.

"What we want to create is an atmosphere that, when people come in, they feel welcome and accepted and that it's not charity. It's just we want to help you with your basic needs," Thompson said.

Staff, along with regular clients, help to maintain a calm and orderly atmosphere for clients. Workers in the kitchen help to prepare Thanksgiving dinner. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Winston Eddy, a regular client, said the Scott Mission is where he wanted to be on Thanksgiving.

"The Scott Mission always takes care of less fortunate people, in a lot of other ways apart from just providing food," he said. "The Scott Mission is a really good organization."

Eddy said it helps people to navigate housing problems, obtain access to city services, deal with the provincial and federal governments and apply for government services. And it has taken him on trips at no cost, including to Wasaga Beach, in the summer.

In addition to hot meals, the Scott Mission provides daily bag lunches, childcare, summer camp and after-school programs for children and youth from low-income families, clothing, groceries, and shower and laundry facilities for the homeless. It has a 64-bed shelter and organizes out-of-town retreats for clients.

The Scott Mission said it has been responding to the needs of the poor, homeless, abandoned and vulnerable since 1941.

Winston Eddy, pictured here, says the Scott Mission is a 'good organization' that has helped him out. (Martin Trainor/CBC)