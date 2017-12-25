The blowing snow and cold temperatures didn't stop the Scott Mission from delivering hot meals to those in need, a tradition they've kept up for 76 years.

On the menu was a traditional Christmas dinner with turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, gravy and mashed potatoes. Volunteers and staff came in to prepare the meal.

Maurice Moe was one of the people to receive a hot meal indoors. He says without places like the Scott Mission, a lot of people would go hungry. He says beside a few places downtown, its hard to come by a free hot meal.

Maurice Moe says without the hot meals provided by the Scott Mission, many people would go hungry. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

"There's nothing in the downtown core that gives out free meals," says Moe. He says he was happy with the meal at the Scott Mission.

On the menu: turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, gravy, and mashed potatoes. (Martin Trainor/CBC )

'When you're homeless...its a life of loneliness, often'

Holly Thompson, director of public relations at the Scott Mission, says serving a hot meal like this is important around the holidays.

"When you're homeless...its a life of loneliness, often. You're not connected to your family, you might not have a friend network to go to," says Thompson.

Holly Thompson, director of public relations at Scott Mission, says volunteers and staff came together to prepare the hot meals for those who have nowhere else to go. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

"That's why we are here today: to help provide for people who have no where else to go."

Thompson says people learn about the free meal mostly through word of mouth and since the Scott Mission has handed out meals for 76 years, people generally know where to go.

Fashion Santa helps the Homeless

Nearby the Scott Mission, Fashion Santa and a group from Heroes in Black were handing out gifts to people along the streets from gloves to blankets. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

The Christmas spirit continued on nearby as Paul Mason, also known as, Fashion Santa and a group from Heroes in Black, an organization through Hero Burgers that provides support for the homeless and at-risk youth, were handing out gifts for people along the street.

While Fashion Santa and Heroes in Black were not affiliated with the Scott Mission, they were on a mission of their own as they walked through the streets giving out scarves, gloves, blankets, hats, and gift cards.