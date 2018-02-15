School boards in the Greater Toronto Area are reminding parents to offer their children reassurance and to limit their exposure to media coverage after Wednesday's deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

Seventeen people were killed in the rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after former student Nikolas Cruz entered the school and opened fire using a AR-15 assault rifle.

The 19-year-old is now in police custody, and troubling details about his past behaviour are beginning to surface.

In the wake of the deadliest school shooting since Newtown, Conn., the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and the Peel District School Board (PDSB) have shared guidelines to help parents discuss the tragedy with their children.

People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after Wednesday's shooting. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Some of the tips include:

Broaching the subject only at a time when a full discussion can take place.

Asking the child what they believe they know, and how they learned it.

Offering reassurance and explaining that thorough safety measures are already in place.

Asking open-ended questions, such as, "How are you feeling about what happened?" rather than "Are you feeling scared about what happened?"

Addressing the child's specific concerns, and not overloading them with solutions and information.

Limiting exposure to social media and media coverage of the shooting.

Reminding the child that events of this nature are extremely rare.

To not ignore your own feelings of anxiety, grief and anger as a parent. "Let your children know you are sad," wrote the PDSB.

The TDSB will also fly its flags at half-staff Thursday and Friday to honour the people killed in the shooting.

The school boards are also reminding parents to contact their school administrator's for information about additional help and support services.