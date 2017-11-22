Canada's largest school board has voted to end a controversial program that places uniformed police officers in dozens of public schools across Toronto.

Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustees voted 18-3 in favour of cancelling the program, while one did note vote.

The decision comes on the heels of a report by staff at the board earlier this month that recommended eliminating the program after finding it caused some students to feel uncomfortable and even intimidated.

While 57 per cent of those surveyed for the report had a generally positive impression of the program, 10 per cent strongly disagreed.

In August, TDSB trustees voted to temporarily suspend the program while staff and students were surveyed and community consultations took place.

The School Resource Officers program was launched in 2008, one year after Grade 9 student Jordan Manners was shot and killed at C.W. Jefferys Collegiate. He was 15.

Since then, the program has drawn sharp criticism from activist groups such as Black Lives Matter Toronto, which has made vocal demands to scrap it as one measure to address anti-black racism in the education system.

Next month, the Toronto Police Services Board is also expected to decide whether or not to continue with the program, which continues at Catholic schools in the city. The board is currently reviewing it with an assessment being carried out by Ryerson University.

This past June, protests by Black Lives Matter delayed a debate on the fate of the program, after which the police services board voted to defer its decision until December.