2 students hospitalized after hot tar-like substance seeps onto gym class

Toronto police say two Grade 3 students were taken to hospital after a hot tar-like substance seeped through the roof of their North York school.

Toronto police say roof was being re-tarred at the time of the incident

CBC News ·
Toronto police are on the scene at Derrydown Public School in North York where two students were injured in an industrial accident. (Lisa Xing/CBC)

Toronto police say two Grade 3 students were taken to hospital after a hot tar-like substance seeped through the roof of their North York school. 

Police say workers were retarring the roof of Derrydown Public School when the incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Ryan Bird, a spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said the substance — possibly liquid asphalt —landed on two 8-year-old boys during their gym class. One boy got some of the substance on his arm, while the other only had a few drops fall on him, Bird said.

Toronto paramedics say both boys suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

The school, near Finch Avenue and Keele Street, has some 500 students from junior kindergarten to Grade 5.

Similar incidents prompt concern from parents

Toronto parents have sounded the alarm about similar incidents involving industrial work near schools.

In January, a girl outside Palmerston Avenue Junior Public School was hit in the head by falling construction materials.

Last week, video emerged of an excavator bucket narrowly swinging past a classroom window at Eglinton Junior Public School.

