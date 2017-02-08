The freezing rain warnings may be over, but some GTA school buses are cancelled for the second straight day.

The Peel District School Board and Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board said early Wednesday that buses in the Caledon and the County of Dufferin are cancelled.

However, buses are still operating for James Grieve, Southfields Village and Huttonville public schools.

Schools are open.

For Feb. 8/17, buses are cancelled for CALEDON only. Buses for @JamesGrievePS, Huttonville and @SouthFieldsV are running. Schools are open. pic.twitter.com/IoIKdVmjFb — @PeelSchools

The cancellations follow widespread service stoppages on Tuesday amid a freezing rain warning that covered most of southern Ontario.

In the end, the morning commute was clear, but freezing rain began in the GTA around midday and by mid-afternoon ice started to coat sidewalks, street signs and nearly every other surface.

The Wednesday forecast for Toronto calls for the temperature to fall to -3 C in the afternoon under mainly cloudy skies. Winds will gust to between 20 km/h and 40 km/h.

Tonight's low is expected to reach a crisp -13 C.