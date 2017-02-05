Toronto firefighters attended two Sunday afternoon fires just around the corner from each other in the Jane and Finch area.

A snowmobile was on fire beside a house on Clayhall Crescent and has led to some damage to the home, said Capt. Adrian Ratushniak of Toronto Fire. That fire has since been put out, but crews were still on scene around 5 p.m.

A snowmobile was on fire beside a house on Clayhall Crescent and has led to some damage to the home. (Garry Asselstine/CBC)

Two people were inside the house, but Ratushniak said both are safe and do not appear to have any injuries.

A school bus was also on fire at Lamberton Public School on Lamberton Boulevard, just around the corner from the home on Clayhall Crescent.

Toronto Fire had received a report of smoke coming from a wheel-chair accessible transit vehicle earlier this afternoon.

That fire is also out but police remain on scene to investigate.

It's not clear if the two fires are connected. Ratushniak said the Fire Marshal's office has been notified.